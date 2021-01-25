Six homeless men killed in the Corporate Area

Livern Barrett/Senior Reporter

Six homeless persons were killed across the Corporate Area overnight.

All six were chopped to death, according to police sources.

The police Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) confirmed that three of the victims were found chopped to death in downtown Kingston early this morning.

It is reported that the bodies of two homeless men were found on Hanover Street while a third was found on the steps of the St Andrew Parish Court (Civil Division) on Sutton Street.

Two more were killed in west Kingston, while the body of the other homeless person was found in Tropical Plaza in Half Way Tree, St Andrew.

CCU said it has not yet ascertained how they died.

