Six men shot at illegal party in Kingston

Six men have been shot and injured by unknown assailants on Race Course Lane, Kingston 14 on Sunday, January 24.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 8:45 p.m., the men were among patrons at an illegal party when they were pounced upon by two men travelling on a motorcycle who opened fire hitting them

The Police were alerted and all six were taken to hospital.

Four of the men were treated and released. The other two were admitted for treatment.

The other patrons escaped unhurt.

Investigations are ongoing.

