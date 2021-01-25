Tufton announces tighter measures for Manchester as COVID cases surge

Health Minister Dr Chris Tufton has announced a tighter curfew and other COVID containment measures for Manchester as cases of the infection continue to surge.

Beginning Monday, January 25 until February 08, curfew hours will be 7 p.m to 5 a.m daily. Public gathering is now limited to 10 people, down from the 15 permitted elsewhere.

Additionally, between January 25 and February 8, 2021, public transportation authorised by the Transport Authority Act will be allowed to operate between 4:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. with no passengers being transported between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The announcement was made at a press briefing a short while ago.

Tufton says the parish now accounts for 11.3 per cent of all confirmed cases in Jamaica in the past two weeks.

Manchester has seen 125 new COVID cases between January 10 and 24. Some 30 communities are affected.

Manchester's capital - Mandeville, and Williamsfield are of particular concern to the health authorities seeking to contain the COVID spread.

Tufton says the health facilities in Manchester are now at alert level. As it relates to death per population, Manchester is ranked 9th.

According to Tufton, there is non-compliance to infection prevention and control measures, as many persons are not wearing masks and there is more crowding and gatherings taking place.

The Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, January 24, 2021 showed that Manchester recorded 12 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the parish's tally to 789.

Jamaica has recorded 15,012 COVID cases with 2,609 being active.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

