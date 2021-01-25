Two more COVID-19 deaths, 133 new cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 338.

The deceased are a 92-year-old female from Trelawny, whose death was previously under investigation and a 48-year-old female from Westmoreland.

Meanwhile, there were 133 new cases with ages ranging from five months to 88 years, pushing the total to 15,012 with 2,609 being active.

Of the new cases, 53 are males and 78 are females.

In the meantime, there were 19 more recoveries, increasing the total to 11,889.

Some 101 persons are in hospital with 23 being moderately ill and 12 critically ill.

