Update | Four homeless men killed in the Corporate Area

Livern Barrett/Senior Reporter

Four homeless persons were killed across the Corporate Area overnight.

All six sustained chop wounds, according to police sources.

The police Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) confirmed that three of the victims were found chopped to death in downtown Kingston early this morning.

It is reported that the bodies of two homeless men were found on Hanover Street while a third was found on the steps of the St Andrew Parish Court (Civil Division) on Sutton Street.

A fourth was killed in west Kingston. Two others were found in the Half-Way Tree area.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story reported that six persons were killed.

