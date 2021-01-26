Eight schools impacted by coronavirus

Eight schools in four regions in the education sector have confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the reopening of face-to-face operations, Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams confirmed a short while ago in the House of Representatives .

Some of the schools impacted are closed because of the COVID-19 cases.

In Region 1, which includes Kingston and St Andrew, Donald Quarrie and Penwood high schools have been impacted.

A student at Donald Quarrie High tested positive and the school was closed on January 21 for sanitisation and psychosocial intervention.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that the school remains closed until they have completed their contact tracing,” Williams told Parliament.

Penwood High had a staff member who tested positive and was subsequently closed.

Williams, however, said the school is scheduled to reopen for face-to-face operations on February 1.

In Region 2, which encompasses St Thomas, St Mary and Portland, a senior member of St Mary High School has been exposed to the coronavirus, which has delayed reopening plans.

“The member’s spouse tested positive and the board decided to push the reopening for a later date,” Williams stated.

In Region 5, which includes Manchester and St Elizabeth, four cases were reported.

There was one positive case at Sydney Pagon High School in early January. The school will reopen on February 1.

A teacher tested positive at Fuller’s Wood Primary and Infant School, and the school shuttered on January 13 and reopened January 20 after deep cleaning.

Two parents of day students at Munro College also tested positive for COVID-19.

“As such, face-to-face learning has been suspended for the students who travel to school until the contact tracing, sanitisation and psychosocial activities have been completed,” Williams said, mentioning, too, that face-to-face learning will continue for boarders.

Boarding students at Munro and the Hampton School who travelled for the weekend will be required to quarantine for 14 days before they are allowed to re-engage in face-to-face activities.

Vere Technical High School in Region 7, which is Clarendon, closed face-to-face operation on January 4 after a member of the ancillary staff tested positive. The school was subsequently sanitised but has not resumed face-to-face activities.

Kemps Hill High School, also in Clarendon, was closed because of an increase in coronavirus cases identified in the community in which it is located.

Both Clarendon schools are scheduled to open on February 1.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.