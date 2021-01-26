Firearm and ammunition seized in St Elizabeth, three in custody

The Santa Cruz Police have arrested three men after a firearm and ammunition was found in the motor vehicle car in which they were travelling.

The incident took place on Sunday, January 24, along New River main road, Santa Cruz in St. Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 11:45 p.m. the lawmen were conducting vehicular checkpoint operations, when they signalled a white Honda Civic vehicle to stop.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and a 10mm Glock 29 pistol and a magazine containing one round of ammunition was found in the console area between the two front seats.

The suspects were subsequently taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

