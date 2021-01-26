Indemnity waiver forms not endorsed by Ministry of Education

Education Minister Fayval Williams has declared that schools have not been given permission to issue COVID-19 indemnity waiver forms to parents who have sent their children to face-to-face classes.

“The Ministry of Education Youth and Information has issued no such directive no endorse any proposal for schools to issue letters of indemnity waivers to parents,” Williams told Parliament this afternoon.

“They cannot tell a parent that they have to sign that letter,” Williams insisted.

She said a bulletin has been sent out to schools informing them that the ministry does not approve of the practice.

She also urged those issuing the waivers to "cease and desist”.

The Minister urged parents to report schools that insist that waivers must be signed before children are allowed into face-to-face classes.

“We will be immediately in touch with that school board and the principal to withdraw those letters.”

When asked by opposition spokesperson on finance, planning and the public service, Julian Robinson, whether private schools were also to withdraw the indemnity forms, Williams made it clear that private schools were businesses, and she was speaking directly to public schools funded by taxpayers.

“They operate under the Disaster Risk Management Act, as everybody else in Jamaica, but they are not necessarily guided by directives that we send out,” Williams said of private schools.

