Johnson Smith says completion of Foreign Affairs building to meet March deadline

Senator Kamina Johnson Smith has confirmed that the new Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade building in downtown Kingston will be completed for occupancy by the slated March 2021 deadline.

The March 2020 deadline was pushed back because of “technical issues in relation to the electrical works,” she said.

The 11-storey building, built by the Jiangsu Jiangdu Construction Group Co. Limited of China, was started in 2016 and handed over to the Government in October of 2019.

The project was led by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation under which $83.3 million was allotted by the Government to furnish the building.

However, Johnson Smith said, “certain furniture and fittings that had been ordered were delayed as a result of supply chain issues and shipping issues.”

She added that those have been sorted and they are in the final stages of completing the building for it to be occupied.

