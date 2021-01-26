One more COVID death, 141 new cases

Jamaica on Monday recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 339.

The deceased is an 61-year-old female from St Catherine.

One other death has been listed as coincidental and two other deaths remain under probe.

Meanwhile, there were 141 new cases with ages ranging from 36 days to 93 years, pushing the total to 15,153 with 2,725 being active.

Of the new cases, 71 are males and 70 are females.

In the meantime, there were 22 more recoveries, increasing the total to 11,911.

Some 99 persons are in hospital with 23 being moderately ill and 11 critically ill.

