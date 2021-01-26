Over 80% of streetlights now smart LEDs, all-island coverage expected by December

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says over 80 per cent of the country’s streetlights are now smart Light Emitting Diode (LEDs), with all-island coverage expected by December this year.

In a statement today, JPS said there are presently 84,700 of the more efficient, smart LED bulbs, 18,000 of which were installed last year, despite significant challenges.

"Some parishes are now completely outfitted with LED streetlights, including St Catherine with 22,037; St James with 10,459 and Clarendon at 6,499 lights. Kingston and St Andrew and St Ann are close to being fully upgraded with over 90 per cent smart streetlight installations in place," the statement read.

JPS says it has also been working closely with the Ministry of Local Government, Parish Councillors and other stakeholders, to ensure the effective execution of streetlight replacements and repairs in various communities.

“I am very pleased that we have reached this milestone. The project has enabled us to support security, transportation and night life activities that impact us all in meaningful ways. Our own ongoing transformation to a more innovative and responsive company is also at the heart of this initiative, as we strive to deliver superior service to our customers,” Chief Operating Officer, Gary Barrow said.

The upgraded LED streetlights, in addition to being more energy efficient, are also outfitted with smart controllers which allow for improved maintenance and monitoring.

