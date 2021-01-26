Siblings murdered in Jones Town

The Kingston West police are probing the murder of a brother and sister who were killed at their home on Penn Street in Jones Town last night, just hours after another double killing on Ninth Street in Arnette Gardens.

They have been identified as 24-year-old Ginel Thomas and 29-year-old Omar Jarrett.

Reports are that armed thugs entered the dwelling and opened fire killing both Thomas and Jarrett on the spot.

They were shot multiple times.

The gunmen reportedly made their escape on foot.

Our news team gathered that over 15 spent shells were retrieved from the scene by investigators.

This is the second double in under 12 hours within the Kingston Western police division.

In that incident, two men travelling in a motorcar were killed on Ninth street in Arnette Gardens.

They have since been identified as Tarique Montague and Steven Beckles.

The Admiral Town police are investigating.

