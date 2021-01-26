Thieves make off with wire that powers traffic signals at Mandela Highway

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists that the traffic signals, located at the intersection of the Mandela Highway and the North / South Toll Entrance is currently out of service.

The agency says this is due to the theft of approximately 130 metres of Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPSCo) wire that provides electricity to the traffic signal cabinet.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services, Stephen Shaw stated that signal technicians from the NWA, upon inspection, realised that the JPS’ twisted wire that supplies power to the cabinet via the pothead was missing.

He says the NWA has since made a report to the utility company regarding the matter.

He noted that this is the second time that this has occurred at the location in two years.

The NWA is advising motorists to exercise extreme caution when approaching the location and to pay extra attention to pedestrians who may be using the area.

