Vendor shot and killed in Manchester
A man who operates a stall in the community of Hatfield, Manchester, was this morning shot and killed.
He has been identified as Everton Ranglin, 54, otherwise known as Ginja.
According to reports, approximately 7 a.m, Ranglin was in the vicinity of the community square when he was approached by a gunman who opened fire, hitting him.
Ranglin reportedly tried to escape, but was chased and shot again.
It is said that the attacker escaped in a motor vehicle.
He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigations are ongoing.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.