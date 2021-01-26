Vendor shot and killed in Manchester

A man who operates a stall in the community of Hatfield, Manchester, was this morning shot and killed.

He has been identified as Everton Ranglin, 54, otherwise known as Ginja.

According to reports, approximately 7 a.m, Ranglin was in the vicinity of the community square when he was approached by a gunman who opened fire, hitting him.

Ranglin reportedly tried to escape, but was chased and shot again.

It is said that the attacker escaped in a motor vehicle.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

