Holness: Jamaica is open for business

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the country is open for investor business even amid the global pandemic, COVID-19.

Holness says while managing the pandemic, the Government must ensure a balance.

“Now is the time to invest, now is the time to imagine a new landscape and get it done because we know that we will either overcome the pandemic and put it behind us or we will learn to live with the pandemic,” he said.

Holness was speaking today at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Red Stripe Experience at Rick's Cafe in Negril, Westmoreland.

The Red Stripe Experience is a unique museum type experience that will track the history of the company and some of Jamaica’s historical moments.

According to the Prime Minister, the Government is very careful in its management of the pandemic as the society prides itself on its freedom. However, he says the public should appreciate that in the midst of the pandemic investors still see Jamaica as a business opportunity.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness says the Government continues to work towards a new normal as the country moves forward.

“We have said, we are protecting lives and we are protecting livelihoods and it is an incredible balancing act but I believe so far, even though I can’t say we have reached equilibrium - we are certainly in that zone.”

Holness says while the country has suffered a setback with the pandemic, Jamaica’s tourism sector is poised to recover stronger. He congratulated Red Stripe and Rick's Cafe for their collaboration to enrich the tourism sector.

“This is just the type of innovative investment needed to drive the expansion and diversification of our tourism experience to make it even more unique,” said Holness.

