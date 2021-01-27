Man charged for triple murder in Kingston

Detectives assigned to the Major Investigation Division say they have charged one man in relation to the January 15 triple murder on Lincoln Crescent, Kingston 5.

The accused is 21-year-old Shevon Young, otherwise called ‘Schweppes’, of Cyprus Hall, St Andrew.

Young has been charged with the murder of 34-year-old Jermaine Lawson, 29-year-old Anthony Barrett and 20-year-old Mark Nation, all of Kingston addresses.

He was also charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports are that about 3:30 p.m., all three men were standing along the roadway when they were attacked by armed men travelling in a Honda CRV, who opened fire hitting them.

The men were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Young was charged following an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.

