Oyster farm takes aim at cash-rich global aquaculture industry

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Aquaculture branch of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is expressing cautious optimism that the newly established oyster farm in Westmoreland will help to boost the country’s capacity to generate significant earnings from the US$5.25 billion global aquaculture industry.

Speaking at the recent handover ceremony of the oyster farm to the 10-member Western Oyster Farm Group in Savanna-la-Mar, Avery Smikle, director at the Aquaculture branch of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, said the ministry recognised that there are huge deficits in the production level of this sector and is taking steps to increase it because the survival, growth, and diversification of the fisheries sector is vital to food and nutrition security.

“We embarked on this initiative of oyster culture here in the west, first in Green Island, Hanover, and now in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland. I think the project here has been many years in coming and finally, we have been able to get a group that has expressed their dedication and commitment to continue,” said Smikle.

“The national fisheries sector remains firmly committed to this initiative because we recognised that it can enhance the livelihood of these communities in Savanna-la-Mar,” added Smikle.

According to Smikle, although the tourism industry has not fully reopened to its potential, it has long expressed an interest in buying the required supply of fresh fish locally but is being challenged by the low catch by local fisherfolk.

“Already in some of the discussions that we have had in the hotel sector is the ability to get fresh fish from Jamaica. They have even said to us that if they can take all of their supply of fresh fish from Jamaica, they would be willing,” said Smikle.

Smikle urged fisherfolk to take advantage of the opportunities being offered while noting that the only way that this can be achieved in a climate change environment is through aquaculture and mariculture.

In 2018, Jamaica imported two and a half times the number of fish that is produced locally. Each Jamaican is said to consume an average of approximately 17.6 kilograms of fish per annum.

Over the next year, the global aquaculture industry is projected to reach a whopping US$7.2 billion. According to Shadae Allen, project manager for the oyster farm, which is located on Wharf Road in the Smithfield district, in Savanna-la-Mar, she expects the project yield will bring financial stability to the oyster folk in the parish.

“Three oyster racks are expected to harvest 2,400-6,000 dozen oysters per year, with an expected market value of $2.5 to $5 million,” explained Allen. “This livelihood enhancement initiative will provide income for the 10 members of the oyster farming group, and, through the trickle-down effect, will benefit hundreds of households in the project communities.”

The oyster farm project is an initiative of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in partnership with the National Fisheries Authority. It is funded by the Community Disaster Risk Reduction Fund, a multi-donor trust fund with grant resources from Global Affairs Canada and the European Union, which is managed by the Caribbean Development Bank, along with the Climate Change Adaptation and Risk Reduction Technology and Strategies.

editorial@gleanerjm.com