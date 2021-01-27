Standards for DSO switchover

These are the standards that were recently approved by the Cabinet to facilitate digital switchover:

• Television presentation format will be high-definition standard technology that will provide significant improvements in the quality of what Jamaicans will see on over-the-air TV.

• Video compression technology: MPEG-4 (Moving Picture Experts Group-4) can provide twice as many programmes in a given transmission channel.

• Transmission Standard: After assessing all the transmission standards that exist globally, Jamaica has settled on the North American standard, the Advance Television Systems Committee 3.0. Most of the TVs in Jamaica come from the US, which will make it easier to transition.