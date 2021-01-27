Three more COVID-19 deaths, 88 new cases

Three more people have died from COVID-19, increasing the number of fatalities to 342.

The deceased are an 82-year-old male from St Ann, an 88-year-old male from St Elizabeth whose death was formerly under investigation and an 87-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew. His death was also previously under investigation.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death. This case was previously under investigation.

There were 88 new cases of the disease in the last 24 hours, with ages ranging from one to 90 years, pushing Jamaica's total COVID-19 cases since March 10 to 15,241.

Of those cases, 2,781 are active.

Of the new cases, 46 are males and 42 are females.

In the meantime, there were 31 more recoveries, increasing the total to 11,942.

Some 100 persons are in hospital with eight being moderately ill and 11 critically ill.

