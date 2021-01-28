Agriculture Ministry preparing for dry season

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries says it has commenced preparations for the upcoming dry season.

Portfolio Minister Floyd Green said that following a recent meeting of the Ministry’s newly formed Drought Mitigation Committee, several measures are being implemented “to manage, in a proactive way, the execution of the drought management plan for the sector”.

“It is a more comprehensive approach and I am happy the committee has met, and we will keep meeting as we look at the realities of climate change,” he noted.

Green said that the Meteorological Service of Jamaica has projected that the country will be experiencing near-normal rainfall in some areas and moderately dry conditions in other parishes in 2021.

He said that some areas, including parts of St Elizabeth, are experiencing drier-than-normal conditions, “so we have already started to allocate resources into some of those areas”.

He said that the response includes the procurement of small irrigation kits to “fool- proof our farmers against times of drought”.

Green added that plans are also under way to mitigate crop losses from flooding.

“We expect that we will get short periods of heavy rainfall, so we are looking at our drainage system and at rehabilitating our greenhouses.”

The drought mitigation committee consists of members of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority, the National Irrigation Commission Limited, Water Resources Authority and the Meteorological Service of Jamaica.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

