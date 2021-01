Ashley-Ann Foster is now Ashley-Ann Horne.

The attorney-at-law and businessman, Norman Horne, eloped in the first week of January.

The couple, who have been dating on and off for some six years, sealed the deal in a small ceremony in Florida.

When The Gleaner spoke to Ashley-Ann Horne, she said there are plans for a larger wedding, with friends and family, next year.

