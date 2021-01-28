Corporate Hands | FLOW, Sean Paul foundations donate tablets to students

Fayne Walker (left), acting principal, Drews Avenue Primary, joins Jodi Henriques (second left,) representing the Sean Paul Foundation, and Dwight K. Williams, FLOW Jamaica’s commercial director, mobile services, in showing Chrissette Haughton the features of the Samsung Tab A Tablet with FLOW SIM and 25 gigabytes of data preloaded. The school was among 14 across the three counties that received a total of 100 tablets as part of a partnership between the FLOW Foundation and the Sean Paul Foundation to distribute the devices to students who need them for their online learning activities.