Corporate Hands | Guardian Life boosts Boys’ Town multipurpose project

Rotary Club of St Andrew President Audley Deidrick (left) joins with past president, Eugene Folkes (centre), to accept a Guardian Group Foundation donation from insurance adviser, Clinton McClennon, Guardian Life Limited. The Rotary Club will use the funds to finance the refurbishing of the Boys’ Town Multipurpose Building, their major outreach project for 2021. The building, once completed, will be used by the Infant Department of the Boys’ Town Infant and Primary School as an additional facility for homework and special classes, as well as a venue to host meetings and special events.