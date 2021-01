Doreen Pindling-Williams (right), branch manager, Sagicor Bank Ocho Rios, presents a tablet to Petrena Whilby (second right), 10th grade student at the York Castle High School, on Friday, January 15, at the bank branch in St Ann. Also pictured are (from left) Sherine Allen-Cole, senior teacher at the school, and student Tyrese Rose. Sagicor Foundation donated 10 tablets to the school to assist students with online learning.