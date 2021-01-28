Corporate Hands | WATA grants more wishes

Kaela Sudeall (left), Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts student pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) degree in Visual Communications, is presented with her laptop WATA® Wish by Brittany Roberts on January 18 in Kingston. Wisynco gifted three laptops to young people pursuing creative programmes at local tertiary institutions as part of its annual WATA® Wish initiative. More than 30 persons have been granted individual wishes of laptops, tablets, groceries, supermarket vouchers and mobile credit this January, up from two wishes in the previous year.