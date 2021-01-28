Fifth homeless man dies after Corporate Area attack

A fifth victim wounded in a series of attacks on homeless men has died.

A sixth remains hospitalised.

The attacks happened in the Corporate Area on Sunday night.

On Monday, Jamaicans woke up to the macabre scenes which spanned an arc of 9.5km (6.0 miles), stretching from the shopping strip of Half-Way Tree to downtown Kingston and further west near Bumper Hall.

Head of the police information unit SSP Stephanie Lindsay said the fifth man, who was shot in his head, was picked up along Derrymore Road.

The others had been chopped.

Meanwhile, two of the other deceased men have now been identified.

They are 61-year-old Donald ‘Junior’ Atkins and Hugh Andrew Wellington.

Wellington was reportedly deported from the United States some time ago.

As investigations into the attacks continue, one man, who is believed to be a deportee, has since been taken into custody.

