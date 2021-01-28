Green endorses 400-acre organic greenhouse farm project

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, has endorsed the proposed 450-acre Land We Love Organic Greenhouses project, the largest commercial organic farm to be established in the Caribbean, hailing it as impressive and one that will supplement agricultural production in the country.

Speaking at a briefing meeting with Jamaica-born Canadian Michael Allen, who has 20 years experience in agriculture and organic greenhouse business in Canada, Green welcomed the project, stating that there was a need for large projects that will provide economies of scale as well as consistency in production and quality, factors that were critical for sustained agricultural growth.

Green also stated that organic farming would provide the opportunity for niche marketing with crops such as ginger and turmeric having a huge export market potential.

The Agriculture Minister expressed a keen interest in the training component of the project that will include collaboration with universities and high schools even as he called for the setting up a training facility.

This facility, he said, would, among other things, create a hub and robust training programme for the region, as well as better equip seasonal farm workers.

The project, which will be located on former sugar cane lands in St Elizabeth, will be carried out in three phases over a seven-year period, with the construction of 10-acre greenhouses, a storage facility and a 145-acre field crop area and will provide employment for over 350 persons, targeting 70 per cent women.

Crops to be cultivated include tomatoes, lettuce, bell peppers, strawberries, turmeric, ginger and garlic.

The project will feature the Cravo retractable roof production system designed for tropical climate and will be solar powered.

