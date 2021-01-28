Two more COVID-19 fatalities, 194 new cases

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 344.

Those who have died are a 65-year-old male from St Catherine and a 66-year-old male from St Ann.

One other fatality is under investigation.

Another death has been listed as coincidental.

Meanwhile, there were 194 new cases with ages ranging from two days to 88 years, pushing the total to 15,435 with 2,952 being active.

Of the new cases, 78 are men and 114 are women.

In the meantime, there were 19 more recoveries, increasing the total to 11,961.

Some 94 persons are in hospital with four being moderately ill and 12 critically ill.

