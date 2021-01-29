Barrett Town All-Age opens Guy Steuart computer lab

Western Bureau:

The Barrett Town All-Age School in St James is now better equipped to handle the technological needs of its students, thanks to a new 10-computer laboratory opened at the school yesterday.

The US$5,000 facility was made possible by Sheila Johnson, CEO and founder of Salamander Hotels and Resorts, which manages the nearby Half Moon Resort in Montego Bay. The lab is named in honour of the late Guy Steuart II, a former Half Moon chairman.

Johnson told The Gleaner that in the two years since Salamander Hotels has been managing Half Moon, they have fallen in love with the Barrett Town All-Age School, in which the Steuart family has had a long-standing interest.

“I have gotten to know the Steuarts very well, and it is my honour to have donated this computer laboratory in honour of Guy Steuart II, who was a former chairman of the school board,” explained Johnson, adding that they were now getting ready to undertake other projects at the school.

“We are now getting a quotation on refurbishing a playground. I also want to get special pots in here for the children, especially for the canteen,” said Johnson, adding that she wanted the students to never give up on their education.

Guy Steuart III, the current chairman of the Half Moon board, was grateful for the donation and thanked Salamander Hotels for naming it in honour of his father.

“My father and grandfather have both being head of Half Moon and I have succeeded them,” said Steuart III. “My family has had a long history of donating to education because education is the best mechanism to have.”

He continued: “We at Half Moon believe strongly in giving back to education and giving back to the young men and women. This computer lab is completed now, thanks to the generosity of Mrs Johnson. It is in honour of my father, who passed away in October at 89 years of age. We hope the students make good use of the computer lab,” added Steuart III.

Principal Anthony Murray said that the new computer lab would assist in improving the students’ online capabilities, a very necessary skill in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, which calls for virtual teaching and learning.

“Today, we are saying thank you to Mrs Johnson, and that we are very grateful for such a gift ... ,” said Murray, adding that the webcams and printers, which complete the gift package, are most welcome, especially by the 120 students in the examination grades.

School Chairman Bert Wright also noted that the lab would help the students to become computer literate.

