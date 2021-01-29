Body found in Central Kingston

Crime scene detectives are now probing a murder which occurred on Eve Lane, which runs off West Heroes Circle and Slipe Road in Kingston.

The body of the unidentified male was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was discovered in bushes.

The police say the body was clad in a blue denim pants, blue shirt and a pair of brown sandals.

The police say this is the third reported homicide scene in Kingston today.

More details soon.

