Body found in Central Kingston
Published:Friday | January 29, 2021 | 4:25 PM
Crime scene detectives are now probing a murder which occurred on Eve Lane, which runs off West Heroes Circle and Slipe Road in Kingston.
The body of the unidentified male was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was discovered in bushes.
The police say the body was clad in a blue denim pants, blue shirt and a pair of brown sandals.
The police say this is the third reported homicide scene in Kingston today.
