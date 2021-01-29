Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding in traffic crash

Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding is reportedly at home resting following a motor vehicle crash in Old Harbour, St Catherine Friday.

In a statement, his daughter, Senator Sherine Golding Campbell, said neither her father nor the occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash appeared to be injured.

Golding Campbell provided no detail on the crash.

However, she said Golding appreciated the expressions of concern.

