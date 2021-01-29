Imega Breese McNab appointed new Executive Director of the PSOJ

Imega Breese McNab has been appointed Executive Director of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ).

Breese McNab's appointment came into effect on January 18.

She served as executive director of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) since 2008.

In a statement today, the PSOJ said Breese McNab is known for her "extensive experience in building membership organisations through partnerships; and for her innovative skills in fostering constructive relationships among stakeholders, as well as members. During her 15-year tenure at the JMEA, she made a significant impact in the areas of policy and economic development, particularly in the fields of manufacturing, export and trade relations."

“I am excited to join the PSOJ team and look forward to leading the implementation of the Organisation’s strategic goals. This opportunity not only fosters my own passion to positively contribute to the growth and development of my country but allows me to strategically engage with and build the confidence of our valued members and stakeholders. I look forward to this new journey and embrace the confidence placed in me to lead," Breese McNab said.

PSOJ President Keith Duncan said that Breese McNab has the right skills and experience to engage stakeholders in a positive way, optimising resources needed to achieve the organisational objectives.

"I welcome her to the PSOJ and look forward to working with her, as we navigate these challenging times together,” he said.

Breese McNab holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science, with a minor in Economics and a Master’s Degree in Governance and Public Policy from the University of the West Indies.

