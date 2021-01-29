J'can Consulate in New York closed after employee tests positive for COVID

The Jamaican Consulate in New York is to be closed for 10 days after a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19

The closure will take effect from February 1.

Consul General Alsion Wilson said as a precautionary measure, the office will be closed to the public and deep cleaning carried out.

She said that the measure will ensure the protection of the public and ensure that staff members self-quarantine in accordance with the guidelines of the Centres for Disease Control.

During the period of closure, the office’s phone lines will be monitored by the Consul General as well as other members of staff.

