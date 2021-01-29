Making Memories, one event at a time

Memories are special moments that not only make for exciting stories, but are ones that last for a lifetime, too. Bearing the name and changing the events planning game to suit the ‘new normal’ is Making Memories Décor.

“We actually started the business in November of last year, but didn’t get our first booking until December,” said business owner Monique Stewart. Stewart has always had a passion for décor. Equipped with experience from her nine-to-five at a marketing company, she decided to take her skills to the next level, after an expert cancelled on her for her 30th birthday party in October. She went ahead and did the décor and design for herself, and with that success under her belt, offered to help with the business that bailed, due to the heavy workload, and not shortly after branched out into the creative field. She contacted her friend, Ronique Johnson, who is also in the line of work and has the similar eye for detail as she does. After talks and careful consideration, the duo thought, why not start something for themselves and see where it takes them? They formed a partnership, and it was there that Making Memories Décor was born.

The company currently plans small, intimate events for every special occasion, like picnics, brunches, bridal showers, birthday dinners, wedding engagements, and anniversaries. They have even expanded to incorporate photo shoots into the mix. The reception so far has been phenomenal. One month after the first booking, the pair has already secured 10 special events.

The entrepreneur explained that the events are specifically designed to cater to all of your needs. If you don’t have a location, that can be sourced for you. And if you prefer to celebrate right in the comfort of your home, then the party can come to you. Menu items are discussed to satisfy the discerning tastes of the guests, and customisation is always available. “It’s working out for us, and we’re hoping that for this year, it can branch out and be really bigger,” she shared.

