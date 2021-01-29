Montego Bay transportation mogul Ralph Smith has died

Janet Silvera, Senior Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

Transportation mogul, Ralph Smith has died.

Smith, who founded the Montego Bay headquartered Tropical Tours more than 45 years ago, died at his Park Avenue residence in the tourism capital this morning.

In 2005, he was recognised by the Government of Jamaica with an Order of Distinction (Commander Class) for his pioneering role in transportation in the tourism sector.

He is also credited as one of the conceptualisers of the all-male business networking group, the Monday Club.

The 85-year-old Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association Lifetime Achievement awardee had been ailing.

Recognised as an icon of Jamaica’s tourism sector, Smith propelled Tropical Tours into one of the country’s largest destination management companies, employing hundreds of workers across the island.

Over the years he introduced several leading international tour operators including, First Choice/TUI, Sun Wing and Hotel Plan.

In 2015, he became one of five distinguished Montego Bay businessmen inducted into the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry inaugural Business Leaders Wall of Fame.

Smith’s work and worth extended beyond his personal and professional endeavours.

He served for several years as a member of the Jamaica Tourist Board, president of the Jamaica Association of Tour Operators (JATO), president of the Montego Bay Skal Club and of the North America Area of Skal Committee, and president of the Rotary Club of Montego Bay.

He also served as chairman of United General Insurance Company and Irie FM and was a member of the Victoria Mutual Building Society board.

A Paul Harris Fellow, Smith was also a recipient of the highest Rotary International award.

