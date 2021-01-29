PEP Ability Test changed to March 25

The Education Ministry has changed the date of the grade-six Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Ability Test to March 25.

The original date was February 23.

Education Minister Fayval Williams says this will allow students more time to prepare.

The Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) had raised concern about the readiness of students affected by the displacements caused by COVID-19.

It had also questioned whether enough schools had been certified by the Health Ministry to be opened.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister said the decision to delay the exam came after extensive consultation with stakeholders including parents, teachers, principals and the JTA.

"The consensus that emerged was for additional preparation time so that students could be more intellectually and emotionally ready," she said.



The minister said the education ministry continues to work with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to ensure that more schools are inspected and that they attain a satisfactory report to accommodate students.

In the meantime, she is encouraging all students, parents, teachers and principals to use the learning approaches (online, audio/visual, learning kit and face-to-face where allowed) to help prevent any more learning loss.

"For those schools that are back in the face-to-face mode, they have the flexibility to utilise the rotational approach, the mixed modality and to avail themselves of the mobile intervention as we seek to reach all our students,” Williams said.

