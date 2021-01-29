Policeman charged for pepper-spraying man at UWI

A policeman has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, following an incident where a male was pepper-sprayed at the University of the West Indies, Mona on April 28 of last year.

Constable Melvin Whyte's trial is set to commence on June 25, 2021.

His charge follows an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on December 30, 2020.

