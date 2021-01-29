Tourism Minister pays tribute to Ralph Smith

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett has expressed regret at the passing of tourism and transportation pioneer, Ralph Smith.

Smith died at his Park Avenue residence in the tourism capital this morning.

The 85-year-old Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association Lifetime Achievement awardee had been ailing.

“I was very saddened to learn about the passing of Ralph Smith. We will never forget his kindness and invaluable contributions. On behalf of the Government of Jamaica, I offer my sincere condolences to the entire Smith family. I pray that the love of those around you will provide some comfort and support during this period of grief,” Bartlett said.

Smith is considered by many in the industry as a pioneer of modern ground transportation. He founded Tropical Tours more than 45 years ago., which is one of the largest transportation companies in the island's tourism sector.

He is also credited for introducing several leading international tour operators to the island such as First Choice/ TUI, Hotel Plan, Maxi Tours and Maxi Coverage Company Sun Wing.

“Mr. Smith was a brilliant businessman. His passion for tourism and the transportation industry is truly unmatched. I am certain his legacy will live on for years to come. I pray that his soul will be at peace with our Heavenly Father,” Bartlett added.

Smith is a former member of the Jamaica Tourist Board and a past president of the Jamaica Association of Tour Operators.

