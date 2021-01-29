Two vendors shot in downtown Kingston

A joint police/military operation is currently underway in downtown Kingston following the shooting of a man and woman on Princess Street.

Eyewitnesses told The Gleaner that the incident took place around 10:53 a.m.

The victims are said to be street vendors who operate in the area.

Reports are that a gunman opened fire in the direction of the two vendors, hitting them multiple times.

The shooter managed to escape on foot.

The victims were rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital by onlookers.

The police say a motive for the attack has not yet been determined.

More details soon.

