'Don't harbour criminals,' police warn

The police are warning persons that they will be prosecuted if they harbour fugitives. The warning comes following the arrest and charge of 42 year-old Joan Turner in Trelawny.

Turner has been charged with accessory after the fact, following the murder of a four-year-old girl in Freeman's district in the parish two Fridays ago.

According to the police, Turner, also known as 'Miss Wray,' assisted Kevin Williams, the man accused of the child's murder, to evade the police by hiding him in her closet when he was being sought by the lawmen.

He was eventually caught and charged with murder and Turner later arrested and charged for assisting him.

The police say it's an offence to harbour criminals.

