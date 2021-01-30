Foreign affairs ministry seeks assistance to locate relatives of Jamaican man in Haiti

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is trying to establish the full identity of a man in Haiti said to be Jamaican.

In a release to our newsroom, the ministry said it was looking for family, friends or anyone who knows the man. He is said to go by the name 'Janel' and 'Daniel.'

They say he is currently in Fon de Negres, Haiti.

No information was provided about the man's circumstances, however, in an image of a post to social media provided by the ministry, persons with any information are urged to email chefjudepierre@gmail.com.

