‘God blessed me so I can bless somebody else’ - Jamaican restaurant owner starts community feeding programme

Jamaica-born Courtney Grant, who operates several restaurants across Canada, has been spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic to use his businesses to help scores of needy families and children.

Grant owns a chain of five Caribbean Queen Jerk restaurants in Canada and, while he is a representative of the Jamaica Canadian Association’s JCA Meals To Go initiative, recently embarked on his own by feeding 950 persons on Thanksgiving Day.

“I am not doing this for any recognition. I just do what God says. God blessed me so I can bless somebody else. This will be done every Thanksgiving Day,” Grant told The Gleaner.

The initiative is implemented in partnership with the Community Strong Charity, and consists of volunteer drivers, chefs and others who provide 600 meals to the poor in the Toronto area each weekend.

Helping his Community

“I am a community guy and, when COVID hit, I said ‘My God, what can I do for the community?’” he added.

He called up the managers of his restaurants and devised a plan. Restaurants are considered an essential service, so those businesses remained open. Grant said he oversaw the preparation of Jamaican delicacies of oxtail, curry goat and chicken and started the feeding programme.

But the Thanksgiving Day initiative is just one part of Grant’s community work. He is a deacon in the Bible Way Church of God in Christ, and also runs a school feeding programme dubbed ‘No Child Left Behind’.

“There are children here whose parents cannot afford lunch. I was approached by a school principal who told me of the situation and the school feeding programme got underway. Believe it that there are people here who cannot find a meal. Not because you hear we are in Canada. It may not be widespread, but it does exist. Through the JCA we do a lot of sponsorship,” he said.

‘Boonununus’ Recognition

Grant is a former Jamaica Defence Force soldier who migrated to Canada in 1998 and was a trucker before venturing into the food business. He has been awarded by the Province of Ontario, and has received a Marcus Garvey Boonununus recognition for the feeding initiative. In addition, Grant was named the Unsung Heroes awardee for community service.