JBU going virtual with its 171st General Assembly

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Jamaica Baptist Union (JBU) is joining the growing list of organisations that are going the technological route with major events as their 171st General Assembly, which is slated for February 24 - 26, will be a virtual event.

According to Reverend Karl Johnson, the JBU’s general secretary, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced a restriction on large gatherings, has left the organisation with no choice but to go the virtual route with events like their general assembly.

“Restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic determined that this is how Assembly 2021 will be held,” said Johnson, who is nonetheless looking forward to a successful annual assembly.

According to Johnson, the general assembly is one of the popular events on the organisation’s calendar and is known to attract thousands to whichever location it is being staged.

ANNUAL EVENT

“This annual event is one which Baptist across the island looked forward to. It is not unusual for over 5,000 of our members to gather at either The National Arena or the Montego Conference Centre for the closing worship service,” said Johnson. “We know that some members will be disappointed, but they understand the circumstances.”

According to Johnson, the JBU will be doing all it can to ensure that the technology being used will provide the type of experience that will make members happy.

“All the systems will be put in place to ensure that all participants will have a rich experience of worship, discussions, learning, and fellowship, unspoiled and undistracted by technical hiccups,” said Johnson.

The Reverend Norvia Rodney, who replaced Karen Kirlew, the JBU’s first female president, in 2020, will be proceeding into the second year of his two-year term. Rodney is the pastor of the Kitson Town Circuit, in St Catherine.

However, with Rodney’s term slated to end at the 172nd General Assembly, a president-elect exercise, which will determine who will replace him, will be carried out in the upcoming virtual assembly.

“A president-elect will be installed at this upcoming assembly. This will be done on the Sunday of the assembly during the closing worship service. We are endeavouring to make this gathering of Baptist as meaningful as possible,” said Johnson.

