Labour MP calls for wider vaccine plan in the black community

Marsha de Cordova, MP, Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities, is among leading voices within the party calling for a stronger plan to support the vaccination of black, Asian and ethnic minority (BAME) communities.

De Cordova joined Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner during an online round table meeting with black faith and community leaders in the West Midlands last week, which ended with the outline of a directive calling for the government’s plan to include, among other things:

The publication of daily data showing the progress of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out across communities of different ethnic backgrounds; an analysis of the impact pre-existing health inequalities are having on lower uptake among some communities; and a vaccine communications strategy which reaches all communities and tackles disinformation.

Also attending the meeting were former Labour MP for Wolverhampton Eleanor Smith, and Emmanuel Adesoko, founder of the Birmingham’s New Covenant Ministries churches.

ACTION PLAN

De Cordova, who is MP for Battersea, London said: “We need to vaccinate Britain, and that means a plan to ensure that BAME people benefit from the vaccine. The government must publish regular data showing the progress of the vaccine roll-out among ethnic minority communities, and take every step possible to encourage take-up.

“That means a vaccine communications strategy that reaches every community and a thorough analysis with an accompanying action plan to address the impact that pre-existing structural inequalities are having on low uptake.

“Black, Asian and ethnic minority people are being hit hardest by this virus. The government must ensure they are not left behind by the vaccine roll-out.”

De Cordova said she will be meeting with vaccinations minister Nadhim Zawahi to share the recommendations from the round table meeting and press the Government to “do their job and ensure they are reaching all their communities”.

She was backed by Deputy Leader Angela Rayner who said: “This health crisis has had a disproportionate impact on BAME communities, and it is so important that the vaccine roll-out doesn’t leave any community behind.

“We know within the black community there is distrust, even within the National Health Service (NHS). So where those issues manifest themselves, it is more important that trusted community leaders deliver those messages.

“We need experts in the field sharing their experiences. I am really concerned that, without the Government making a push on this, then, unfortunately, BAME people in our communities, as they have been with jobs, as they have been with health and death rates, will be disproportionately impacted. That’s why the Government needs to do more to stop and prevent this from happening.”

LACK OF TRUST

The faith and community leaders on the call also pointed out that historic health inequalities, distrust and fear are all playing a part in deterring some from stepping up for the COVID vaccine.

Emmanuel Adesoko said:”People do not respond well to fear-based prompting, that is not a long-term solution. We need to educate and give open, honest awareness of the benefits. More was needed to be done to reach out to minority populations through mutual respect and sharing information openly.”

He recommended a strategy to encourage vaccine take-up, including: “Regular online forums with experts; empowering leaders to share accurate information; communicating open and honest data; encourage ambassadors from the black community to help push the messages.”

Former Wolverhampton MP Eleanor Smith, a nurse for 40 years, said a lack of trust and deep-rooted racist inequalities were factors.

“People need to make informed decisions. They need information from people who represent them, who look like them.

“They need clear understanding of how the vaccine works and clarity about how to push back against misinformation.”

According to a recent survey by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Public Health England, people from BAME backgrounds are almost three times more likely to reject a COVID-19 vaccine than those from white backgrounds.

The Labour Party has launched the #LetsVaccinateBritain campaign to support the national effort to get Britain vaccinated.

The campaign encourages Party members, supporters and members of the public to get involved and sign up as NHS volunteers, speak to friends, neighbours and relatives about the importance of getting the vaccine, and support faith leaders and local community leaders in promoting the importance of vaccinations and tackling anti-vaccine disinformation.