Man killed by police during hold-up in St Elizabeth

The police in St Elizabeth shot and killed a man during a hold-up in Pepper District in the parish early this morning.

The incident happened about 3:30 a.m.

Reports to our newsroom are that the man attacked a bartender. When the police responded to the situation, the man pointed the gun in the direction of the cops. The lawmen fired at him and he was killed.

A .38 Revolver with live rounds were reportedly taken from the man's body.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.