Mo Bay businessman arrested following seizure of cocaine valued millions

A 59 year-old Montego Bay businessman is now in custody, following the seizure of cocaine valued at more than $80 million by police on the weekend.

He was nabbed yesterday evening by police conducting an anti-narcotics operation along the Flanker main road in the western city in St James.

The police say about 7:15 yesterday evening, the businessman, who was driving a Hyuandai motor car along the thoroughfare, was signalled to stop. He obeyed and the vehicle, along with its occupants were searched. Eleven packages of compressed cocaine weighing 11 kilogrammes were found.

The businessman was arrested. However, his identity is being withheld at this time, the police say, pending more investigation.

