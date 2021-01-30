Pizza Hut expands toy drive after successful Christmas initiative

The shift towards digital and online has resulted in a major reduction in social interaction and play for children – even more so in the past year. According to Levene Sheriff, marketing officer of Pizza Hut Jamaica, toys are still integral for the development of social skills and help to bring joy to children.

“I can list over 20 reasons why play is important, the most important being it allows children to lead happy and healthy lives. A toy will help them to learn more about sharing, teamwork and furnish them with experiences that will nurture their creativity, social, analytical and problem-solving skills. Although we know that embracing technology is important and does have its place, especially for learning, a child will never fully experience all of the above by just sitting in front of a laptop, tablet, phone, or PlayStation,” Sheriff pointed out.

Over the Christmas period, Pizza Hut Jamaica, along with the entire Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ) team, led a toy drive initially intended to benefit the wards of the Nest Children’s Home in Kingston. However, with the overwhelming support received from ROJ members of staff who donated toys, the company was able to expand their gifting to the Annie Dawson Children’s Home, Martha’s House (A Mustard Seed Community), and the Bustamante Hospital for Children. Over 120 books, puzzles, board games, dolls, trucks, cars and construction kits were handed over to every child at each institution.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on an increased need to feel loved and cared for, especially for children in homes who experience reduced visitation from family members or none at all. Being displaced and spending the Christmas (the most wonderful time of the year) without your family and friends, or never experiencing Christmas joy can never be a nice feeling. And so, we hope that each toy brought a smile to their faces, lifted their spirits and warmed their hearts. We hope they know that they have not been forgotten and they are loved,” the marketing officer said.

Recalling her own childhood memories, Sheriff expressed that the outreach was one that had significant value to her.

“When I was nine years old I wanted a paper doll kit so badly I would fantasise about playing with it every day. It was a must-have to add to my collection of dolls (so) I prayed about, wished upon couple stars for it, nagged my father about it and even reduced the amount of trouble I got myself in. On Christmas morning I received a regular doll book, among other toys, but was so disappointed when I did not see the doll kit. It wasn’t until after dinner that my dad handed me my kit. I cried tears of joy because I had really thought my wishing and hoping were done in vain. To this day, just by talking about it brings me back to a place that was filled with happiness,” she shared.

INVOLVING CHILDREN

A family-oriented brand, Pizza Hut has intentions to organise more initiatives that involve children in State homes.

“Unfortunately, State care homes are filling up everyday and a lot of families are still living below the poverty level where toys and play are not a necessity or priority. The toy drive was a first, but certainly not the last for our team. It is our intention to organise a Pizza Hut Toy Trail leading up to major holiday seasons, and potentially even add a clothes, book and personal care items drive. We are exploring other initiatives to really make a positive and lasting impact in the lives of the young children who are wards of the State. We certainly intend for there to be more in the future because children are children all year long and toys do not last as long as we may want them to,” she said.

While it is a new initiative that currently involves just the members of the ROJ team, making donations to benefit those kids in need for members of the public who themselves may be interested in starting a toy drive or a similar initiative and would like some support, are encouraged to send emails to marketing@rojgroup.biz or submit a letter at the Restaurant Support Centre or at any of the 14 Pizza Hut restaurants.

“We will see how best we may provide guidance and support. Pizza Hut is always ready to align its brand to initiatives that promote wholesome fun, child development and a healthy family lifestyle. I would also like to recognise our office manager Ann Vassell for donating so many toys. Immediately after announcing the toy drive, she took the torch and ran with it. She was the first, second and third member of the ROJ team to donate to the drive,” she said.

