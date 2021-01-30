Police recover cell site batteries valued millions

The police have recovered stolen cell site batteries valued approximately $10 million.

The rechargeable dry cell batteries were reportedly stolen from the cell sites across the island

The items were recovered in Riverton, St Andrew, earlier this week by the specialised operations team, the police reported yesterday..

Removal of the batteries from telecommunication cell sites is a serious threat to the country's national security, the police say, as it results in outages that make it difficult to contact emergency services. It also makes it difficult for persons and entities to carry on vital operations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.