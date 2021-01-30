Three more die from COVID-19, as death toll nears 350

Three more people have died from COVID-19, increasing the death count from the infectious disease to 348 in Jamaica.

The three latest victims are a 56 year-old woman from St Catherine; a 30 year-old man from Trelawny and an 89 year-old woman from Westmoreland, whose death was previously under investigation.

Eleven people are critically ill in hospital and 10 are moderately ill, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reports. A total of 101 are being treated in hospital.

Meanwhile, there were 65 new cases of COVID-19, nearly half of which emerged in the Corporate Area, where there were 30 new cases. Trelawny recorded 12 new cases, followed by St Ann with eight and St James with seven. There were two cases in Clarendon and one each in Westmoreland and Manchester. There were no cases in the other parishes.

The new cases have increased the number of persons in Jamaica who have contracted COVID-19 since March to 15,527. Exactly 12,004 people have recovered from the disease, including 23 who were deemed well in the past 24 hours.

