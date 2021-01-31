Double murder in Clarendon

There was a double murder in the community of Race Track on the outskirts of May Pen in Clarendon early this morning.

Dead are 55-year-old Careen Walters, otherwise called ‘Paula’, a security guard; and a man known only as ‘Jermaine’, both of Sunset Gardens in Race Track.

The May Pen Police told our news team that about 12:10 a.m., residents heard explosions and alerted them. When they arrived, Walters and ‘Jermaine’ were found with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. The were both taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The police have not yet established a motive for the killings.

